Auryn Resources Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) Short Interest Update

Auryn Resources Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 508,900 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the April 30th total of 551,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 226,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AUG. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Auryn Resources by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,060,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 980,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Auryn Resources by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,299,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 150,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Auryn Resources by 301.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 52,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AUG opened at $1.28 on Thursday. Auryn Resources has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $1.84.

Auryn Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Auryn Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Auryn Resources in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Auryn Resources in a report on Thursday, April 16th.

About Auryn Resources

Auryn Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its principal mineral properties are the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut, Canada and the Homestake Ridge project located within the Iskut-Stewart-Kitsault belt, in northwestern British Columbia.

