Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Bought by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 77.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $8,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 361.1% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total transaction of $35,057.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,924.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADP traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $134.35. 867,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,330,131. The firm has a market cap of $57.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.57. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $103.11 and a 12-month high of $182.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 47.51%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

ADP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $179.00 to $154.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.50.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Featured Story: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.