Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target Cut to C$10.00

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its price target reduced by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$10.15 to C$10.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.10% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC dropped their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$10.50 to C$9.25 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a report on Monday.

Get Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR alerts:

Shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR stock traded up C$0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$8.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,437. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.57. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a one year low of C$5.30 and a one year high of C$12.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.97 million and a P/E ratio of -68.74.

About Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.