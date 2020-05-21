Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 736,200 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the April 30th total of 815,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 484,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective (down from $1.50) on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a report on Wednesday, April 15th.

Get Avino Silver & Gold Mines alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 434,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 107,831 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 410.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 119,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock opened at $0.64 on Thursday. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $0.81.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 million.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and 4 leased mineral claims comprising Avino mine area property comprising 4 concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and 1 leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property comprises 9 exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprising 4 exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and 1 exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties comprising 3 leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

See Also: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.