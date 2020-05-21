Axe Price Hits $0.20 (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. One Axe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002248 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, FreiExchange and Crex24. Over the last week, Axe has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. Axe has a market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000529 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000063 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Axe

Axe is a coin. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Axe Coin Trading

Axe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Crex24 and FreiExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

