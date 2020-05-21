B. Riley Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM)

Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Oxford Industries in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 19th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.43. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.06 EPS.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The textile maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $297.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

OXM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $79.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Oxford Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.83.

OXM stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,728. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.90 million, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.12. Oxford Industries has a fifty-two week low of $30.37 and a fifty-two week high of $80.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $743,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 10,363 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 15,805 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after buying an additional 26,532 shares during the period. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Oxford Industries news, Director Clyde C. Tuggle purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.72 per share, with a total value of $71,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,023 shares in the company, valued at $358,021.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 16th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 23.15%.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

