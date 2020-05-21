B. Riley Weighs in on Legacy Housing Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:LEGH)

Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Legacy Housing in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 18th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.95. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on LEGH. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Legacy Housing from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

LEGH traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,043. Legacy Housing has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The stock has a market cap of $281.32 million, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $38.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.01 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Legacy Housing by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 514,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,559,000 after acquiring an additional 44,807 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 404,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 98,667 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 328,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,673 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

