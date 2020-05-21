Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) PT Set at €2.50 by Berenberg Bank

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) received a €2.50 ($2.91) price target from stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.70 ($4.30) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group set a €3.30 ($3.84) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.74 ($4.35) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €3.90 ($4.53) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €3.58 ($4.16).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52-week low of €6.51 ($7.57) and a 52-week high of €7.93 ($9.22).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

