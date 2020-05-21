Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Given a €1.70 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) received a €1.70 ($1.98) price target from investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SAN. Barclays set a €3.00 ($3.49) price target on Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €1.90 ($2.21) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.56 ($4.14) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Oddo Bhf set a €3.30 ($3.84) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.80 ($3.26) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €2.74 ($3.18).

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of €5.27 ($6.13) and a fifty-two week high of €6.25 ($7.27).

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

See Also: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.