Band Protocol (BAND) Reaches Market Capitalization of $23.12 Million

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 21st. Band Protocol has a market cap of $23.12 million and $5.27 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Band Protocol token can now be bought for about $1.13 or 0.00012563 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Band Protocol has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $192.37 or 0.02132043 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00090335 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00178199 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00042503 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000730 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000157 BTC.

About Band Protocol

Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,394,033 tokens. Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

Band Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Band Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Band Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

