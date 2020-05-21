Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Shares Acquired by CORDA Investment Management LLC.

CORDA Investment Management LLC. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 458,508 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,498 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon accounts for about 1.9% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. CORDA Investment Management LLC. owned about 0.05% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $15,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $6,405,810,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $446,977,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,940,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $349,337,000 after buying an additional 2,941,984 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,187,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $915,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,774 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 176.4% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,686,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BK. Goldman Sachs Group raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine cut Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.97.

Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,171,920. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.82. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $51.60. The company has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 197,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $6,969,452.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $351,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,870 shares in the company, valued at $4,209,834.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 245,292 shares of company stock valued at $8,743,527. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

