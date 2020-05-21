Bank of The West Sells 1,012 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Bank of The West decreased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,903 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 103.8% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 590.0% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 138 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $282.38. 11,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,982,205. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $261.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $73.19 billion, a PE ratio of 49.33, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.92. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $165.23 and a one year high of $295.55.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 31.35%. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.53, for a total value of $788,397.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,475,037.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 94,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.47, for a total value of $26,751,063.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 65,036 shares in the company, valued at $18,435,754.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 294,379 shares of company stock worth $80,059,781. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $279.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.81.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

