Bank of The West Sells 6,738 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Bank of The West lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 35.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,738 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,300.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $134.66. 813,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,530,563. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $95.69 and a 12-month high of $170.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.12.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

