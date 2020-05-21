Barclays Boosts TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target to $150.00

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.79% from the company’s previous close.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.15.

Shares of TTWO stock traded down $3.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $143.15. 4,239,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,636,235. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.00 and its 200-day moving average is $120.88. The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a fifty-two week low of $100.00 and a fifty-two week high of $149.28.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $729.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.27 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE news, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 16,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $2,286,124.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 216,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total transaction of $25,776,635.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 260,474 shares of company stock valued at $31,648,198. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 287.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

