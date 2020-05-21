Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at BNP Paribas

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) was downgraded by research analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

BCS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Barclays and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Societe Generale lowered shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

NYSE BCS traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,364,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,846,128. Barclays has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $10.22. The stock has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Barclays by 412,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 8,252 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Barclays in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Barclays in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Barclays by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new stake in Barclays in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 2.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

