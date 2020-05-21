Basf’s (BAS) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Basf (ETR:BAS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BAS has been the subject of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €56.50 ($65.70) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. HSBC set a €51.00 ($59.30) price target on Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Monday, May 11th. Baader Bank set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €51.85 ($60.29).

ETR BAS opened at €45.60 ($53.02) on Thursday. Basf has a twelve month low of €37.36 ($43.44) and a twelve month high of €72.17 ($83.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion and a PE ratio of 5.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €44.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of €57.70.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

