Bata Price Down 16.7% Over Last Week (BTA)

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. Over the last seven days, Bata has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar. Bata has a market capitalization of $35,871.59 and $98.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bata coin can now be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00470866 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00012324 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 62.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007342 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003346 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003159 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Bata Coin Profile

Bata (BTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. The official message board for Bata is medium.com/@bata.io. Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bata’s official website is bata.io.

Buying and Selling Bata

Bata can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bata should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bata using one of the exchanges listed above.

