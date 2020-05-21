Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.67.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research report on Monday, April 6th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke stock opened at $55.00 on Thursday. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 1 year low of $39.90 and a 1 year high of $84.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.58.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

