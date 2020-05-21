Bean Cash Hits Market Cap of $1.32 Million (BITB)

Bean Cash (CURRENCY:BITB) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 21st. Bean Cash has a total market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $2.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bean Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.43, $50.98, $51.55 and $13.77. During the last week, Bean Cash has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000111 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000060 BTC.

PrismChain (PRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bean Cash Coin Profile

Bean Cash (CRYPTO:BITB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2015. Bean Cash’s total supply is 3,616,293,000 coins. Bean Cash’s official website is www.beancash.org. Bean Cash’s official message board is www.bitbean.org/forum. Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BeanCash_BEAN.

Bean Cash Coin Trading

Bean Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bean Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bean Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

