Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by ETRADE Capital Management LLC

ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 481.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 8,479 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,588,711,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,465,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,662,267,000 after purchasing an additional 528,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,450,583 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,114,215,000 after purchasing an additional 186,285 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,692,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,001,837,000 after purchasing an additional 124,664 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 4.7% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,615,334 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $830,695,000 after purchasing an additional 160,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $266.00 target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $262.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $271.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $306.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.79.

Shares of Becton Dickinson and stock traded down $4.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $238.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,389. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1-year low of $197.75 and a 1-year high of $286.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.19, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.49.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

