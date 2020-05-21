Beldex Tops One Day Trading Volume of $15,023.00 (BDX)

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 21st. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for $0.0563 or 0.00000617 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and BTC-Alpha. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded 18% higher against the US dollar. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $55.17 million and approximately $15,023.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00059235 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000128 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

B2Bcoin (BBC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a coin. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. The official message board for Beldex is medium.com/beldex. Beldex’s official website is beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beldex

Beldex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

