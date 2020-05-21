Benchmark Raises YY (NASDAQ:YY) Price Target to $86.00

YY (NASDAQ:YY) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Benchmark from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded YY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. BidaskClub upgraded YY from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded YY from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered YY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of YY in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:YY traded down $1.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.31. 66,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77. YY has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $79.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.20.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The information services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.72 million. YY had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 13.64%. YY’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that YY will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in YY by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,628,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $140,005,000 after buying an additional 455,182 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of YY by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of YY by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 44,777 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of YY by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 222,938 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,874,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of YY during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

YY Company Profile

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.; and Bigo, a leading short-form video social platform.

