Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Barclays (LON:BARC) a GBX 160 Price Target

Barclays (LON:BARC) has been assigned a GBX 160 ($2.10) price objective by Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 54.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BARC. UBS Group set a GBX 140 ($1.84) price target on shares of Barclays and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.10) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 150 ($1.97) price objective on shares of Barclays and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 125 ($1.64) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 120 ($1.58) to GBX 110 ($1.45) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Barclays presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 164.38 ($2.16).

Get Barclays alerts:

Shares of Barclays stock opened at GBX 103.68 ($1.36) on Thursday. Barclays has a 52-week low of GBX 73.04 ($0.96) and a 52-week high of GBX 192.99 ($2.54). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 95.74 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 145.80. The company has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.95.

In other Barclays news, insider Michael Ashley purchased 132,802 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of £99,601.50 ($131,020.13). Also, insider Tim J. Breedon purchased 20,000 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.13) per share, with a total value of £17,200 ($22,625.62). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 236,615 shares of company stock valued at $21,664,878.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.