Berenberg Bank Analysts Give UniCredit (BIT:UCG) a €9.00 Price Target

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) has been given a €9.00 ($10.47) target price by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on UCG. HSBC set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Oddo Bhf set a €10.20 ($11.86) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.30 ($13.14) price target on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €8.50 ($9.88) price target on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €10.98 ($12.77).

Get UniCredit alerts:

UniCredit has a 12-month low of €12.82 ($14.91) and a 12-month high of €18.38 ($21.37).

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, and Fineco segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.