Berenberg Bank Cuts Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Price Target to GBX 125

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) had its target price dropped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 135 ($1.78) to GBX 125 ($1.64) in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 34.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 160 ($2.10) in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.32) price objective (down from GBX 205 ($2.70)) on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 125 ($1.64) to GBX 120 ($1.58) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 265 ($3.49) to GBX 120 ($1.58) in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 156.60 ($2.06).

Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at GBX 93.10 ($1.22) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a PE ratio of 18.63. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52-week low of GBX 73.90 ($0.97) and a 52-week high of GBX 273.80 ($3.60). The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 96.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 158.50.

In other Marks and Spencer Group news, insider Justin King acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 95 ($1.25) per share, with a total value of £19,000 ($24,993.42).

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

