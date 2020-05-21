Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) Short Interest Update

Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the April 30th total of 2,050,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 796,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Berry Petroleum by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,829,720 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,114,000 after buying an additional 22,643 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Berry Petroleum by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,632,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,396,000 after buying an additional 178,490 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Berry Petroleum by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,349,787 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,888,000 after buying an additional 117,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Berry Petroleum by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,143,572 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,784,000 after buying an additional 306,550 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Berry Petroleum by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,042,998 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,835,000 after buying an additional 276,205 shares during the period.

Get Berry Petroleum alerts:

BRY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berry Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Berry Petroleum from $12.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Berry Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 9th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Berry Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Berry Petroleum in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.59.

Berry Petroleum stock opened at $4.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. Berry Petroleum has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $11.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.37. The firm has a market cap of $338.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 2.95.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Berry Petroleum had a negative net margin of 4.58% and a positive return on equity of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $339.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Berry Petroleum will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Berry Petroleum

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.