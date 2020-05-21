Bezop (BEZ) Price Hits $0.0042 on Exchanges

Bezop (CURRENCY:BEZ) traded up 11.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. Bezop has a market capitalization of $236,326.99 and approximately $347.00 worth of Bezop was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bezop has traded up 18.3% against the dollar. One Bezop token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, CoinBene, TOPBTC and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011035 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $193.00 or 0.02125990 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00090329 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00178382 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00042331 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000157 BTC.

About Bezop

Bezop was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Bezop’s total supply is 89,267,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,685,931 tokens. The Reddit community for Bezop is /r/bezop and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bezop’s official website is bezop.io. The official message board for Bezop is medium.com/@bezopnetwork. Bezop’s official Twitter account is @BezopNetwork.

Buying and Selling Bezop

Bezop can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Sistemkoin, IDEX, Exrates, CoinBene, TOPBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezop directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezop should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bezop using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

