BidiPass (BDP) Price Up 0.9% Over Last Week

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. In the last week, BidiPass has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. One BidiPass token can currently be purchased for $0.0083 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, ProBit Exchange and DigiFinex. BidiPass has a market cap of $2.02 million and approximately $9.64 million worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BidiPass alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00043465 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $313.50 or 0.03483962 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00054554 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002168 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00030915 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003028 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004387 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011192 BTC.

BidiPass Token Profile

BDP is a token. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,738,722 tokens. BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org. BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass.

BidiPass Token Trading

BidiPass can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, ProBit Exchange and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BidiPass should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BidiPass using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BidiPass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BidiPass and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.