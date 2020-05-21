Biltmore Family Office LLC Acquires 4,669 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,669 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Biltmore Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.22. 1,295,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,033,363. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $45.72 and a 12-month high of $70.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.22.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

