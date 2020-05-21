Biltmore Family Office LLC Has $4.52 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Biltmore Family Office LLC decreased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 3.0% of Biltmore Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $114.14. 46,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,865,581. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.03 and a 1 year high of $118.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.62.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

