Biltmore Family Office LLC Increases Stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL)

Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 264,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,161 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Biltmore Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Biltmore Family Office LLC owned 0.42% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $6,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANGL. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 316.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $8,200,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 306.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 341.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA ANGL traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.42. The company had a trading volume of 22,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,469. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.13 and a 52 week high of $30.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.46.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.