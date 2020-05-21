Biltmore Family Office LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Biltmore Family Office LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,171 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.5% of Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $1.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $169.79. 38,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,292,481. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $117.87 and a 1 year high of $210.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.08.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

