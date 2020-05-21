Biltmore Family Office LLC Makes New $1.26 Million Investment in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 95,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 60,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 16,125 shares during the period. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 488,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,397,000 after acquiring an additional 71,070 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 596,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,829,000 after acquiring an additional 199,457 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 73,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000.

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $13.88. 124,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,717,486. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.66 and its 200 day moving average is $12.67. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $14.13.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is a closed end investment trust, which engages in the investments and holding substantially all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its objective is to provides a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors. The company was founded on August 28, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

