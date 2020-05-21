Binance Coin (BNB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.54 Billion

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. In the last week, Binance Coin has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Binance Coin has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion and $298.93 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance Coin coin can currently be bought for $16.35 or 0.00179670 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010975 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.56 or 0.02116678 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00089973 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00042687 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000732 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00104861 BTC.

About Binance Coin

Binance Coin’s genesis date was July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 187,536,713 coins and its circulating supply is 155,536,713 coins. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Binance Coin Coin Trading

Binance Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

