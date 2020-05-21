Binance USD Price Tops $1.00 (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 21st. One Binance USD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00011127 BTC on exchanges including Binance and HitBTC. Binance USD has a total market cap of $178.70 million and $224.20 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Binance USD has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Binance USD alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00043601 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.72 or 0.03488779 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00055112 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00030846 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002801 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004410 BTC.

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Binance USD Token Profile

Binance USD is a token. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 178,041,178 tokens. The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @

. Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos.

Buying and Selling Binance USD

Binance USD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Binance USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.