BitCapitalVendor (BCV) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.95 Million

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 21st. One BitCapitalVendor token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, HADAX and Bibox. During the last week, BitCapitalVendor has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. BitCapitalVendor has a total market cap of $2.95 million and approximately $58,469.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitCapitalVendor alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00043142 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.98 or 0.03536031 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00054722 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002154 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00030925 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002791 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011101 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Token Profile

BCV is a token. Its genesis date was November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 941,599,995 tokens. BitCapitalVendor’s official website is www.bitcv.com. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial.

BitCapitalVendor Token Trading

BitCapitalVendor can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Bibox and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCapitalVendor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCapitalVendor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitCapitalVendor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCapitalVendor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.