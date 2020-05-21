BitCoal (COAL) 1-Day Volume Reaches $5.00

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded up 28.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. Over the last seven days, BitCoal has traded up 28.7% against the US dollar. One BitCoal coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and TradeOgre. BitCoal has a total market cap of $1,682.68 and $5.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitCoal alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.37 or 0.00677991 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004032 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004107 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 54% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001751 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000078 BTC.

BitCoal Profile

BitCoal (COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitCoal

BitCoal can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitCoal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCoal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.