BitCoen Market Cap Achieves $67,428.08 (BEN)

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 21st. In the last seven days, BitCoen has traded down 21.8% against the US dollar. One BitCoen coin can now be purchased for $0.0096 or 0.00000107 BTC on major exchanges. BitCoen has a market capitalization of $67,428.08 and approximately $79.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $151.03 or 0.01669834 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003936 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000081 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9,146.90 or 1.01133284 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitCoen Coin Profile

BEN is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. BitCoen’s official website is bitcoen.io. BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitCoen’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoen.

Buying and Selling BitCoen

BitCoen can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

