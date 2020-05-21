Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Trading Down 3.2% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00005896 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Exrates, Binance and Bithumb. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $99.76 million and $17.45 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003303 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000472 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001688 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00044416 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, CoinBene, Crex24, Gate.io, YoBit, BtcTrade.im, Binance, Kucoin, Bithumb, Indodax, Coinnest, Huobi, Exrates, HitBTC and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

