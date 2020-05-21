Bitcoin Gold Price Reaches $8.56 on Exchanges (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for $8.56 or 0.00094235 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Coinone, Kucoin and Exrates. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $149.88 million and $46.32 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.05 or 0.00507060 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00060503 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001244 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 99.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

Bitcoin Gold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Korbit, YoBit, Exmo, Coinone, Koineks, BitFlip, Zebpay, C2CX, Indodax, SouthXchange, Upbit, Coinnest, HitBTC, Instant Bitex, Kucoin, BitBay, Bleutrade, BitMarket, Bit-Z, CEX.IO, Altcoin Trader, Huobi, Crex24, Ovis, QuadrigaCX, DSX, Bitinka, Vebitcoin, Trade Satoshi, Binance, Bitfinex, Bitsane, OKEx, TDAX, Bittrex, Bitlish, Negocie Coins, Sistemkoin, Bithumb, Braziliex, Gate.io, Exrates and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

