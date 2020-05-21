BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded down 22.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 21st. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $514,883.97 and approximately $19,997.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitcoinZ has traded down 25.6% against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, Graviex, Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.27 or 0.00503074 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00095084 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00059984 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 97.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BitcoinZ (CRYPTO:BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 7,009,272,696 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks/en. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks.

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

BitcoinZ can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, Exmo, BTC-Alpha, Crex24 and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

