Bitcore Hits Market Capitalization of $3.97 Million (BTX)

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. One Bitcore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00002475 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Exrates, QBTC and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Bitcore has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. Bitcore has a market cap of $3.97 million and approximately $585.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,044.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $198.45 or 0.02194168 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.87 or 0.02508384 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.57 or 0.00470700 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00012406 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.48 or 0.00679789 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00067561 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00023342 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.87 or 0.00507112 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Bitcore

Bitcore (BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 18,259,687 coins and its circulating supply is 17,758,728 coins. Bitcore’s official website is bitcore.cc. Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcore Coin Trading

Bitcore can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Bit-Z, Trade Satoshi, QBTC, Exrates, CryptoBridge and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

