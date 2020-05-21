Bitradio (BRO) Trading Up 29.9% Over Last 7 Days

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 21st. One Bitradio coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges. Bitradio has a total market capitalization of $105,784.10 and approximately $2.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitradio has traded 29.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00008309 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002598 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000627 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bitradio Profile

Bitradio (CRYPTO:BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 13,704,609 coins and its circulating supply is 8,704,604 coins. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitradio Coin Trading

Bitradio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

