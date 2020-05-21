BitTube (TUBE) Price Tops $0.0074

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded down 11.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 21st. One BitTube coin can now be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Bittrex, Livecoin and Upbit. In the last seven days, BitTube has traded 32.3% lower against the dollar. BitTube has a market cap of $1.87 million and $6,466.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitTube alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.41 or 0.00680800 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004166 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003968 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 50.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

TUBE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 252,557,278 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin. The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube .

BitTube Coin Trading

BitTube can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Upbit, Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitTube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.