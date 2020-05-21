BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 172.28% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

NYSE:BJ traded up $6.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.25. 25,009,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,466,037. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.17. BJs Wholesale Club has a 52 week low of $18.84 and a 52 week high of $35.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.09.

In other BJs Wholesale Club news, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 19,160 shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $519,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 225,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,113,922.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 300,000 shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $7,539,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 649,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,331,911.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 684,825 shares of company stock valued at $17,994,575 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BJs Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BJs Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on BJs Wholesale Club from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded BJs Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.94.

BJs Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

