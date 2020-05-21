BlackRock Inc. Cuts Position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,836,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 113,183 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 15.02% of Eagle Bancorp worth $146,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Eagle Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

EGBN opened at $31.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.12. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $55.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.13.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $85.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.54 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 29.20% and a return on equity of 11.26%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 14th. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.37%.

In other news, EVP Lindsey S. Rheaume sold 2,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $72,245.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,966.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eagle Bancorp Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

