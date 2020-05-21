BlockStamp Price Reaches $0.10 on Major Exchanges (BST)

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded 33.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. In the last week, BlockStamp has traded down 45% against the dollar. One BlockStamp coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00001127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TOKOK, STEX and Crex24. BlockStamp has a total market capitalization of $2.70 million and approximately $733.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BlockStamp alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004127 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000154 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001706 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000047 BTC.

BlockStamp Profile

BlockStamp is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 33,904,041 coins and its circulating supply is 26,361,075 coins. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlockStamp’s official message board is medium.com/blockstamp. BlockStamp’s official website is blockstamp.info.

Buying and Selling BlockStamp

BlockStamp can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, STEX and TOKOK. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockStamp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlockStamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BlockStamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlockStamp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.