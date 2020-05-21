Blocktix (TIX) Price Hits $0.0022 on Top Exchanges

Blocktix (CURRENCY:TIX) traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. During the last week, Blocktix has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Blocktix has a total market cap of $89,724.53 and $98.00 worth of Blocktix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blocktix token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Blocktix alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00042932 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $318.80 or 0.03410910 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00055580 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002171 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00030750 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003077 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004351 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010730 BTC.

Blocktix Profile

TIX is a token. It launched on July 9th, 2017. Blocktix’s total supply is 62,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. Blocktix’s official Twitter account is @blocktix and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Blocktix is /r/blocktix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Blocktix is blocktix.io.

Buying and Selling Blocktix

Blocktix can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocktix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocktix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blocktix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blocktix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blocktix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.