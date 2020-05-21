Bloom (BLT) Market Cap Achieves $1.43 Million

Bloom (CURRENCY:BLT) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. One Bloom token can now be purchased for about $0.0267 or 0.00000292 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, Bittrex, Upbit and IDEX. Bloom has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and $918.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bloom has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010969 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $192.68 or 0.02111999 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00089998 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00177380 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00042594 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000729 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Bloom Token Profile

Bloom launched on November 10th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,642,697 tokens. Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bloom is hellobloom.io. The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bloom Token Trading

Bloom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bittrex, TOPBTC, Bibox, AirSwap and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bloom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

