Blue Protocol (BLUE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $45.00

Blue Protocol (CURRENCY:BLUE) traded up 90.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. During the last seven days, Blue Protocol has traded up 267.8% against the US dollar. One Blue Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000107 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, CoinExchange, YoBit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Blue Protocol has a market cap of $354,246.65 and $45.00 worth of Blue Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00043184 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $318.95 or 0.03529185 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00054838 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002147 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00030922 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002778 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004402 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011126 BTC.

Blue Protocol Token Profile

Blue Protocol (CRYPTO:BLUE) is a token. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2017. Blue Protocol’s total supply is 42,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,645,278 tokens. The official message board for Blue Protocol is t.co/RoxhCbc3ku. Blue Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EthereumBlue. Blue Protocol’s official website is www.blueprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Blue Protocol is /r/BlueCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Blue Protocol

Blue Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), TOPBTC, IDEX, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blue Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blue Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blue Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

